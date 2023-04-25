Harry Belafonte (Photo: Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com)

HAROLD GEORGE “HARRY” BELAFONTE, JR. who launched his career as “The King Of Calypso” and segued into social activism as CIVIL RIGHTS advocate, passed away at the age of 96.

Said MOTOWN founder BERRY GORDY, "My friend, HARRY BELAFONTE, was truly a man of cause, conviction and principle. Besides being a great entertainer, he was a major political activist during the Civil Rights movement. I still remember the day in 1968 when HARRY and I marched side-by-side on the POOR PEOPLE'S MARCH TO FREEDOM. He will be missed and my sincere condolences go out to his family."

BELAFONTE’s breakthrough album, 1956’s “Calypso” was the first million-selling album by a solo artist, best known for “The Banana Boat Song” and its signature refrain, “Day-O.” He has recorded albums in many different styles, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes and standards, has starred in several movies, most notably OTTO PREMINGER’s musical “Carmen Jones,” as well as “Island In The Sun” and “Odds Against Tomorrow.”

An early supporter of the CIVIL RIGHTS MOVMENT in the ‘50s and ‘60s as one of DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’s confidantes and chief benefactor, BELAFONTE was a longtime advocate of political and humanitarian causes, including the anti-apartheid movement and USA FOR AFRICA. He was also a UNICEF GOODWILL AMBASSADOR since 1987 and was the AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION celebrity ambassador for juvenile justice issues.

BELAFONTE won three GRAMMYs, including a LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, an EMMY and a TONY. He received KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in 1989, was awarded the NATIONAL MEDAL OF ARTS in 1994 and in 2014, received the JEAN HERSHOLT HUMANITARIAN AWARD at the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES’s GOVERNORS AWARDS.

Born MARCH 1st, 1927, HAROLD GEORGE BELLANFANTI, JR. in HARLEM, N.Y., BELAFONTE was the son of MELVINE, a JAMAICAN housekeeper and HAROLD GEORGE, a MARTINIQUAN who worked as a chef, the child of a black mother and DUTCH JEWISH father of SEPHARDIC origins. He lived from the age of five to 13 with his grandmother in JAMAICA, returned to NEW YORK to attend GEORGE WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL, then joined the NAVY, serving during WORLD WAR II.

Working as a janitor’s assistant, a tenant at the apartment gave him two tickets to see the AMERICAN NEGRO THEATER, where he got to meet and befriend a struggling actor named SIDNEY POITIER. BELAFONTE began taking acting classes at THE NEW SCHOOL alongside the likes of MARLON BRANDO, TONY CURTIS, WALTER MATTAU, BEA ARTHUR and POITIER, while performing at the AMERICAN NEGRO THEATER He subsequently received a TONY AWARD for his work in the BROADWAY revue, “JOHN MURRAY ANDERSON’s Almanac.”

BELAFONTE’s musical career began to take shape when he began taking jobs as a club singer to help pay for his acting classes. The first time he sang for an audience, he was backed by CHARLIE PARKER, MAX ROACH and MILES DAVIS. He started out singing pop, but eventually developed an interest in folk, learning the material through studying the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS archives. With guitarist and friend MILLARD THOMAS, BELAFONTE made his debut at the legendary VILLAGE VANGUARD, and in 1952, signed a recording contract with RCA RECORDS.

His first widely released single, his signature song, was “Matilda,” released in APRIL, 1953, a staple of his live sets, where the audience would join in. His 1956 breakthrough, “Calypso” because the first album ever to sell more than one million copies within a year, both in the U.S. and ENGLAND. The release is #4 on BILLBOARD’s all-time “Top 100 Album” list, having spent 31 weeks at #1, 58 weeks in the Top 10 and 99 weeks on the charts in all. The album introduced AMERICAN audiences to calypso music, which had originated in TRINIDAD and TOBAGO in the early 20th century, and went on to spawn CARIBBEAN offshoots such as ska, rock steady and eventually, reggae.

His “Banana Boat Song” (originally titled “Day-O’) became another trademark song, reaching #5 on the BILLBOARD pop charts, while his other big song was “Jump In The Line.”

BELAFONTE went on to record in many different genres, with his second biggesthit, “Mama Look At Bubu,” a comedic novelty which reached #11 on the Pop chart.

In 1959, BELAFONTE starred in the nationally televised special, “Tonight With BELAFONTE,” which featured folk singer ODETTA, performing a duet with him, “Thgere’s a Hole In My Bucket,” which hit the national charts in 1961. BELAFONTE became the first AFRICAN-AMERICAN to win an EMMY for the program.

He recorded a pair of live albums at CARNEGIE HALL in ’59 and ’60 which came out on RCA RECORDS, which were both critical and commercial successes, with “Hava Nagila” becoming yet another of his signature songs. He was among several performers recruited by FRANK SINATRA to perform at PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY’s inaugural gala in ’61, the same year he released “Jump Up Calypso,” another million seller. In the ‘60s, he introduced several artists to AMERICAN audiences, including MIRIAM MAKEBA and NANA MOUSKOURI. His 1962 album, “Midnight Special,” introduced the first-ever record appearance by a young harp player by the name of BOB DYLAN.

As the ‘60s gave way to rock ‘n’ roll, BELAFONTE’s commercial success began to wane, with his 1964 album, “BELAFONTE At The GREEK THEATRE” his last to appear in BILLBOARD’s Top 40. His final hit single, “A Strange Song,” came out in 1967, peaking at #5 on the Adult Contemporary chart. He received GRAMMYs for his albums “Swing Dat Hammer” in 1960 and “An Evening With BELAFONTE/MAKEBA” in 1965, which took on the SOUTH AFRICAN practice of apartheid.

From FEBRUARY 5th to 9th, 1968, BELAFONTE guest-hosted “The Tonight Show” for JOHNNY CARSON, with guests including MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. and SENATOR ROBERT F. KENNEDY.

From the mid-‘70s to early ‘80s, BELAFONTE toured JAPAN, EUROPE and CUBA, and in 1977, released the album, “Turn The World Around” on COLUMBIA RECORDS, though it never came out in the U.S. He made a memorable appearance on “The Muppet Show” in 1978, performing “The Banana Boat Song” on television for the first time, though it was his version of “Turn The World Around,” with specially made MUPPETS that resembled AFRICAN tribal masks that became one of the series’ most memorable moments.

BELAFONTE became involved in USA FOR AFRICA during the mid-‘80s, renewing his interest in music and culminating in signing a record deal with EMI, releasing his first album of original material in more than a decade with ‘88’s “Paradise In GAZAKULU,” another anti-apartheid concept disc, and his last studio recording. That same year, director TIM BURTON included both “The Banana Boat Song” and “Jump In The Line” for memorable scenes in his movie, “Beetlejuice.”

“An Evening With HARRY BELAFONTE And Friends,” the soundtrack and video to a televised concert, came out on ISLAND RECORDS in 1997, while “The Long Road To Freedom: An Anthology Of Black Music,” a huge project he recorded for RCA in the ‘60s and ‘70s finally saw the light of day in 2001. He was interviewed about the disc on “The Today Show” by KATIE COURIC just minutes before the first plane hit the WORLD TRADE CENTER on SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001. The release was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Boxed Recording Package, Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album. He received a GRAMMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2000.

BELAFONTE is survived by wife, photographer PAMELA FRANK, two daughters, ADRIENNE, a humanitarian worker, and SHARI, a photographer, model, singer and actress (from his first marriage to MARGUERITE BYRD); and a son DAVID, an EMMY-winning producer, and daughter GINA, a TV and film actress and producer (from his second wife JULIE ROBINSON).

