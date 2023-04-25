A Weekend of Willie

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN is celebrating WILLIE NELSON’S 90th birthday with a tribute all this weekend (FRIDAY (4/28) at 6a (CT) through SUNDAY (4/30) at 6p (CT)).

Programming highlights for the seventh annual event include rare deep cuts and classics, along with SATURDAY’S “MY KUTX” show, hosted by Producer BRUCE ROBISON sharing songs from NELSON’S upcoming tribute album “ONE NIGHT IN TEXAS: THE NEXT WALTZ'S TRIBUTE TO THE RED HEADED STRANGER.”

A one-hour documentary, "AMAZING GRACE: THE STORY OF WILLIE NELSON,“ hosted and produced by DAVID BROWN with assistance from MICHAEL MAY and KUT NEWS, is also available online.

