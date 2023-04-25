Draft Starts Thursday

AUDACY is producing both national and local shows covering THURSDAY's NFL DRAFT.

The national show, the "AUDACY DRAFT SHOW," produced by 2400SPORTS, will be hosted by BRIAN BALDINGER and JASON LACANFORA and will air beginning THURSDAY at 7p (ET), with guests including over 15 hosts of local 2400SPORTS football podcasts nationwide. The show will stream in the AUDACY app and on YOUTUBE.

Meanwhile, AUDACY sports stations in NFL markets will be doing their own local draft shows with an emphasis on the local franchises. Among the AUDACY stations airing their own live draft shows will be WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE, WEEI-A-F/BOSTON, WGR-A/BUFFALO, WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS, WXYT-A (THE BET DETROIT)/DETROIT, KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON, KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY, WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, WIP/PHILADELPHIA, KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, and WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON.

« see more Net News