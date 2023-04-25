From 'RHONY' To Podcast

PODCASTONE has signed yet another "REAL HOUSEWIVES" personality -- what the podcast network calls "Bravolebrities" -- for a podcast, with "THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK" cast member RAMONA SINGER and her daughter AVERY hosting "TURTLE TIME WITH RAMONA AND AVERY," to debut TOMORROW (4/26).

Pres. KIT GRAY said, “We are thrilled to welcome RAMONA and AVERY to PODCASTONE. Their mother daughter relationship is enviable, and audiences will be wowed by their podcast. TURTLE TIME is perfect for our platform, our audiences and our advertisers, all of whom have made it clear that this is the sort of content that they are looking for in podcasting.”

