THE ORCHARD has promoted TRICIA ARNOLD to EVP/Global Artist/Label Services and Sales. She is based in NEW YORK and will continue reporting to Pres. and COO COLLEEN THEIS.

ARNOLD has served as THE ORCHARD’s SVP, Global Label Management and Sales since 2019. In her elevated role, she will continue to oversee the company’s global distribution strategy and international sales and label services teams. ARNOLD has been with THE ORCHARD for over 10 years, starting her tenure in 2012 at the Company’s UK office as the European Sales & Distributor Dir. Later, she was promoted to Sr. Dir./Retail Marketing and moved to THE ORCHARD’s NEW YORK office. In 2017, ARNOLD was elevated to Sr. Dir./Global Sales & Marketing, and was promoted to VP the following year, her scope of responsibility expanding to include oversight of international label management. Before joining THE ORCHARD, ARNOLD began her career at RYKODISC INTERNATIONAL and helped launch ADA GLOBAL across EUROPE.

ARNOLD said of her promotion, "THE ORCHARD is a true home for creators from across the world. That spirit affects clients and team members alike, fostering an environment for growth. I am proud of what we have achieved over the past 10 years, and look forward to discovering new ways and opportunities for our artist and label clients to thrive on a global scale.”

THEIS added, “TRICIA has exceptional leadership skills and extensive international experience, the last decade of which she fostered at THE ORCHARD. In this elevated role, I’m confident she will guide our business to even greater heights while continuing to provide the best in class service to our clients and mentorship to our team.”

