Fifty Fifty (Photo: ATTRAKT Creative Content Group)

WARNER RECORDS U.S. is officially partnering with K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY after the success of their record breaking single "Cupid," which is currently top ten on SPOTIFY’s Global Top 50 chart. The English language “Cupid (Twin Version)” and an instrumental version have amassed over 377 million global streams. It has also generated over eight million TIKTOK videos and has garnered 12 billion views on the platform. The group consists of performers SAENA, SIO, ARAN, and KEENA.

The group said in a joint statement, "We are so honored to be working with WARNER RECORDS, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us. We are looking forward to bringing more great music and content to our fans around the world. Thank you for your continued support and love.”

CEO of THE GIVERS and Co-CEO of ATTRAKT SUNG-IL AHN said, “We are grateful to WARNER RECORDS for the opportunity to discuss innovative ways to bring FIFTY FIFTY to the forefront of the music industry. We are thrilled to find that our thoughts and visions align with an artist-centered approach, and we are eager to explore potential avenues for success together.”

Co-Chairman and COO TOM CORSON, and Co-Chairman and CEO/WARNER RECORDS AARON BAY-SCHUCK added, "We are thrilled to partner with FIFTY FIFTY to amplify their global smash single ‘Cupid’ and we know there is much more to come. The WARNER RECORDs’ team is excited to create additional opportunities for this powerhouse K-pop girl group.”

