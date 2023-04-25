New Book Out Today (4/25)

Country icon DOLLY PARTON has authored another children's book, DOLLY PARTON'S BILLY THE KID MAKES IT BIG, released TODAY (4/25). The book was inspired by her official "god-dog," BILLY THE KID, who belongs to her manager, DONNY NOZELL. The picture book is for children ages 4 to 7.

This isn't the first collaboration between the unexpected pair. BILLY was also the inspiration between PARTON's DOGGY PARTON brand, a dog apparel and accessory line. This also isn't the first children's book that PARTON has written. Previously, she penned COAT OF MANY COLORS and I AM A RAINBOW.

Watch her chat about the new book on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA here.

