Serrano (Photo: Larami Serrano)

Author SHEA SERRANO has signed a TV deal and first-look podcast deal with AMAZON STUDIOS and WONDERY. SERRANO created the upcoming sitcom "PRIMO," premiering MAY 19th on AMAZON's FREEVEE; he hosted the podcast "NO SKIPS WITH JINX AND SHEA" for SPOTIFY's THE RINGER.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with SHEA beyond the terrific work he’s currently doing on PRIMO,” said AMAZON and MGM STUDIOS Head of Television VERNON SANDERS. “Given SHEA’s already proven track record as a journalist and author, we’re looking forward to the original content he develops across AMAZON STUDIOS and WONDERY.”

SERRANO said, "Working on PRIMO has been an extremely rewarding, extremely positive experience for me. I'm very happy that AMAZON has officially decided to let me hang out for a bit and make cool stuff with people I like. I feel right now like how THE ROCK must've felt in 'FURIOUS 7' when he was so filled with energy that he flexed the cast right off his broken arm.”

"SHEA is a triple, quadruple, maybe even quintuple threat, and we can’t wait for fans' to hear him bring his singular perspective on sports and culture every week,” said WONDERY Chief Content Officer MARSHALL LEWY. “We also love when we get to work closely with talent across multiple touch points within AMAZON like we’re doing with SHEA.”

« see more Net News