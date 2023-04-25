Lineup Announced

LAS VEGAS' annual free summer concert series DOWNTOWN ROCKS at FREEMONT STREET EXPERIENCE has released it's lineup for the upcoming season. Artists expected to perform are WALK THE MOON, +LIVE+, YOUNG THE GIANT, SOULJA BOY, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, NEON TREES and more.

The series will kick off SUNDAY, MAY 28th with SMASH MOUTH, TOADIES, and MARCY PLAYGROUND to celebrate MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND with a performance on the 3RD STREET stage.

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE CEO ANDREW SIMON said, “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the DOWNTOWN ROCKS free concert series this season for what has become one of the greatest traditions at FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE. FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE continues to be an iconic destination for free entertainment in downtown LAS VEGAS, and this year’s lineup is our best yet.”

Click here for more information and the full lineup.

