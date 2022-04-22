-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio March '23 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
April 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO MARCH '23 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming MONDAY 5/1, MARCH '23 Ratings for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS and TULSA.