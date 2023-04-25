Paul

Condolences to 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT VP/Public Relations/Media CLAIRE COOK-TAYLOR on the loss of her mother, CLAIRE PATRICIA PAUL, who died in NASHVILLE on APRIL 21st after a long illness. She was 89.

COOK-TAYLOR shared on FACEBOOK, "I'm thankful we had for so many years. The loss we all feel is tremendous, but we know in our hearts that we will all be together in the not too distant future."

Celebration of Life arrangements are pending. Reach out to COOK-TAYLOR here.

« see more Net News