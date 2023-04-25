Nelson (Photo: Pamela Springsteen)

ERIC CHURCH, SAM HUNT, ELLE KING, and LYLE LOVETT will perform at the LBJ PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY in AUSTIN, TX, on MAY 12th in a tribute to WILLIE NELSON. The LBJ FOUNDATION will bestow NELSON with its highest honor, the "LBJ Liberty & Justice For All Award."

The JOHNSON family has pledged a $100,000 donation to NELSON's "WILLIE NELSON Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities" at the LBJ SCHOOL FOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS, part of the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN.

"It's a reflection of WILLIE’s impactful legacy that these extraordinary artists will be paying tribute to him," said Chair. of the LBJ FOUNDATION Board of Trustees LARRY TEMPLE. "We couldn’t be happier with how the evening is shaping up."

Ticket and sponsorship information here.

