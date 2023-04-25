Abby Sprague

Veteran music executive MICHAEL GOLDSTONE's indie MOM+POP MUSIC promoted ABBY SPRAGUE to VP/Marketing.

Said GOLDSTONE, “As we turn 15 later this year, we are proud to be able to celebrate our hardworking and talented staff. ABBY has been with us since 2017 and in that time her contribution has led to many success stories. She embodies our mantra of working with artists to help them realize their vision of success.”

SPRAGUE has expanded her roster of artists and is running global campaigns for M+P artists. Along with leading multiple marketing campaigns for CAAMP, BEACH BUNNY, ASHE and TOM MORELLO, her roster now includes SEB, FRANCES FOREVER and newly signed GOTH BABE.

ABBY began her career in 2009 at HIGH ROAD TOURING, an independent booking agency whose roster includes WILCO, PHOEBE BRIDGERS and NATHANIEL RATELIFF. During that time, she co-founded a long-running monthly music series in SAN FRANCISCO featuring local and national artists. She moved into artist services at SONGKICK, running ticketing campaigns for bands such as FATHER JOHN MISTY, THE NATIONAL and FUTURE ISLANDS.

Led by GOLDSTONE and THADDEUS RUDD, MOM+POP MUSIC has put a focus on artist development in its 15-year span, starting out with CLIFF BURNSTEIN and PETER MENSCH's QPRIME management label in 2008 before branching out on their own. RUDD joined the following year.

