Adding 94.1 FM Signal

SUN BROADCASTING Active Rock WHEL-HD2 (ROCK 103.3)/FORT MYERS, FL has expanded their coverage by simulcasting on a recently purchased translator at 94.1 FM. SUN BROADCASTING purchased the translator from FORT MYERS BROADCASTING, which was airing Mexican Regional LA RAZA 94.1.

WHEL-HD2 is now branded as, “ROCK 103-3 and 94-1 … Our Rock Is Always Hard!”, and the additional translator expands coverage in southern LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEL APD/MD ANTHONY "ROACH" PROFFITT said, “Two weeks ago we launched an APP and that was exciting. Now adding this new signal expands the ability of us reaching listeners even farther south in our market. From the reaction we are getting via calls, texts and e-mails, SW FLORIDA is loving Rock 103.3 and now 94.1 EVEN more!”

« see more Net News