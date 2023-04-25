June 6th

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE and Country sister station WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON) will help launch CMA FEST with their annual COUNTRY KICK-OFF concert, set for TUESDAY, JUNE 6th at SKYDECK ON BROADWAY in downtown NASHVILLE.

The lineup of performers includes BRETT YOUNG, SCOTTY McCREERY, RUSSELL DICKERSON, MORGAN EVANS, TENILLE ARTS and JORDAN HARVEY, with surprise guest appearances planned.

Find more information on ticket sales for the all-ages show here. Prices range from $34.50 to $59.50.

