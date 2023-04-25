Tiesto Immersive Experience

VIBEE, LIVE NATION's new music-led destination experience company (NET NEWS 4/21), along with INSOMNIAC, announced their exclusive travel experience “TIESTO - Chasing Sunsets,'' taking place in CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO, from FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9th through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th.



Headlined and curated by TIESTO, the first of VIBEE’s curated fan experiences will provide a peek into the music and persona behind the international DJ. The weekend will include multiple performances from the GRAMMY-winning artist, exclusive sets from world-class artists, beach activities, local cultural excursions, and more. The Experience package presale begins MAY 2nd, and goes on sale to the general public MAY 5th. For information on packages and pricing, visit TiestoinCabo.com.

The weekend’s home base and headline venue will be ME CABO, the five-star resort located on the beach, near the marina. Guests can expect headlining shows, pool parties, exclusive cocktail parties, a special “Drive into Sunset” set by TIESTO and additional weekend events at local venues like MANGO DECK, FUNKY GEISHA, TABOO and SUR. Attendees can further customize their getaway with bespoke add-ons including a “Taste Of MEXICO Brunch” with TIESTO, boat parties, jet skiing, parasailing and tequila tastings.

