Blackpink Stadium Tour

Just days after performing two shows at the 2023 COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, BLACKPINK put U.S. stadium dates this AUGUST on sale this FRIDAY (4/28) at 10a local time in each market.



The BLINK MEMBERSHIP PRESALE begins WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26th at 10a local time. AMERICAN EXPRESS card members can purchase tickets before the general public starting WEDNESDAY (4/26) AT 12p local time through APRIL 27th at 10p local time.

Public on sale is FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at 10a local time.

A complete list of tour dates is below.

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE DATES:

APRIL 26th-27th: MEXICO FORO SOL (MEXICO CITY)

JULY 15th: STADE DE FRANCE (PARIS)

BLACKPINK U.S DATES

AUGUST 12th: METLIFE STADIUM (EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ)



AUGUST 18th: ALLEGIANT STADIUM (LAS VEGAS)

AUGUST 22nd: ORACLE PARK (SAN FRANCISCO)

AUGUST 26th: DODGER STADIUM (LOS ANGELES)

BLACKPINK HEADLINE FESTIVAL DATES:

JULY 2nd: HYDE PARK (LONDON)

