Longtime AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO Asst. Brand Mgr., Regional MD and 9a to noon host BROOKS O'BRIAN is departing the station effective MAY 9th, and heading to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WWJO (98.1 MINNESOTA'S NEW COUNTRY)/ ST. CLOUD, MN as PD, beginning THURSDAY, JUNE 1st. O'BRIAN is a MINNESOTA native.

She has been with KSON since 2007, serving in a number of roles, including, at various times, APD/MD, morning host, midday host, and PD of then AC sister station KIFM (EASY 98.1). Prior to KSON, she was PD and morning host at then CLEAR CHANNEL-owned Country KWNR/LAS VEGAS, where she worked for 12 years.

The PD role at WWJO had been handled by Dir./Content PAUL SHEA, who has been looking to fill the role so he could focus on his other responsibilities.

Congratulate O'BRIAN here until MAY 9th.





