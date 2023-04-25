U2 Comes To Vegas

With more than one million ticket requests to date for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere," SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. and LIVE NATION added an additional seven dates to the live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, SPHERE at THE VENETIAN in LAS VEGAS.

The new dates include:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11th

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18th

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25th

Previously announced five dates:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5th

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th

