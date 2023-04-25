-
U2/UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Adds Seven Additional Las Vegas Dates
by Roy Trakin
April 26, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
With more than one million ticket requests to date for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere," SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. and LIVE NATION added an additional seven dates to the live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, SPHERE at THE VENETIAN in LAS VEGAS.
The new dates include:
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11th
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18th
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25th
Previously announced five dates:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5th
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th