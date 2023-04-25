Charese Fruge, Denise Plante

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE circles back for another conversation with iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER midday host DENISE PLANTE. PLANTE recently took home "Best Station Personality" and "Best Midday Show" honors at the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION awards this past SATURDAY night (4/22) (NET NEWS 4/24).

Discussing her more than a quarter century media career, PLANTE said, “DENVER is a great place to live and work. I have been blessed to work in radio for over 25 years and television for over 16 years. I’ve made incredible connections with others in the media. It’s been fun to watch each other grow and succeed. Being supported and feeling appreciated is important. I’ve been lucky to have the support of some really important decision makers here in DENVER. They know I have worked hard at times juggling multiple jobs and taking care of my family, and I appreciate that support. DENVER has definitely grown, and the talent here is amazing, some of the absolute best in the industry. It’s always great to pick up the phone and ask questions … I never stop learning from my DENVER colleagues.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, another look at the red-hot career of DENISE PLANTE.

