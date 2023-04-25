Renews Podcast Deal

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK podcasts will remain with SIRIUSXM's STITCHER MEDIA for distribution and SXM MEDIA for advertising sales under a multi-year extension. The deal also includes development of new podcasts and content by OWN, which has been with SIRIUSXM since the 2017 debut of "OPRAH'S SUPER SOUL" podcast.

"We are excited to continue to provide listeners with intentional, thought-provoking and fascinating podcast programming through our collaboration with SIRIUSXM," said OWN Creative EVP/Programming, Production and Development TARA MONTGOMERY. "Our hope is that listeners see themselves reflected in the content shared and stories told and that they have an opportunity to learn, grow and leave feeling encouraged and inspired."

“The team at OWN have a deep understanding of their audience, which enables them to create the kind of programming that keeps their listeners engaged,” added SIRIUSXM VP/Content Partnerships & Podcast Strategy DANIEL OSIT. “We’re honored that OWN continues to trust in SIRIUSXM’s ability to help them reach new audiences, and we look forward to the development of new content by OWN.”

