Ed Sheeran (Photo: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)

A video of an ED SHEERAN live performance is a "smoking gun" in a lawsuit accusing the singer-songwriter of plagiarizing MARVIN GAYE's "Let's Get It On," in a MANHATTAN court yesterday, according to the NEW YORK POST.

Attorneys for the heirs of the late ED TOWNSEND -- who co-wrote the song with GAYE -- insisted SHEERAN "confessed" when he combined the song with his own, "Thinking Out Loud," during a 2014 concert in ZURICH.

“In this case, we have a smoking gun," said lawyer BEN CRUMP in his opening statement. “Make no mistake about it: the evidence will show that Mr. ED SHEERAN… made a confession."

The BRITISH singer-songwriter, in a dark suit, white shirt and light blue tie, sat between his attorneys in the courthouse during opening arguments, and was spotted enjoying a meatball sub in the cafeteria during the lunch break.



His lawyer, ILLENE FARKAS, argued that “Thinking Out Loud” — GRAMMY Song Of The Year in 2016 -- came from an “emotional conversation” about loved ones dying.

She argued that the chord progression in question had been used before “Let’s Get it On” was written in 1973.

“[From] BUDDY HOLLY to the BEACH BOYS to the BEEGEES to ELTON JOHN… have used this chord progression before ED TOWNSEND."

The jury must decide whether SHEERAN should be held liable for copyright infringement.

