Gino D.

The nominations for the TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS have been whittled down a list to finalists in the areas of radio and TV for both large and small markets. WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA announced that afternoon personality GINO D. has made that list in the small radio market category for Best Local Entertainment Personality or DJ.

The awards ceremony will be held on AUGUST 20th-21st at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE.

