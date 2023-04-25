King

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE morning show producer MEGAN KING has added night host duties. Prior to joining KFGE, she worked across town at ALPHA MEDIA's Top 40 KFRX for three years.

As producer for the GARY and JOHANNA morning show, a role she will continue, LINCOLN native KING screens listeners, books guests, updates social media pages and assists with the video stream portion of the show.

« see more Net News