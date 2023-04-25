Park City Song Summit (9/7-9/9)

PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT announced its initial lineup for this year’s event and finds something for everyone -- from hit Country songwriters like JEFFERY STEELE, to Hip-Hop pioneer GRANDMASTER FLASH, to guitar heroes like CELISSE, to music legends such as BOBBY WEIR. Live performances are a major ingredient of the SONG SUMMIT, but it intends to take a much closer look at the creative process itself.

SUMMIT LABS (or artist held discussions) will be featured daily and will cover a variety of topics including the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, a STEVIE WONDER tribute, a NASHVILLE Unplugged Songwriters' Stage, Women and the Blues, and more.

Another focal point returning to the SUMMIT will be an emphasis on mental health, wellbeing and recovery. This year, there will be daily wellness activities such as meditation sessions, yoga, guided hikes with therapists, as well as ample hangs for those attendees in recovery.

3-day SUMMIT passes and add-ons, single-day passes, and individual show tickets will be available for presale May 4th (5/4) and to the general public May 11th (5/11). For more information, and a full list of performers and moderators, click here.

