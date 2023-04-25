Tyrese Gibson (Photo: Shutterstock.com

Actor/singer TYRESE had a rough day in court yesterday (4/25) as a FULTON COUNTY judge ordered him to cover a laundry list of expenses, including the $10K a month he owes as child support to his ex, SAMANTHA LEE GIBSON. TYRESE had been contesting the child support, as he stated GIBSON made enough money on her own and that the presiding judge who ordered the support was racist and biased.

Yesterday's judge held TYRESE in contempt for not paying the $237,944 owed to GIBSON in back child support for their daughter, SORAYA, in addition to the $399K for GIBSON's attorney fees. The judge also added the expense of having a court appointed special master at the trial, who handled minor disputes in the case, which came with a $17K price tag.

