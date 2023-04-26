Miles

STEVENS MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KXOJ/TULSA midday host HEATHER MILES is retiring after 33 years in TULSA radio and the past 17 at KXOJ.



On TUESDAY (4/25), KXOJ current and former DJs, listeners, and advertising clients all shared in her farewell week. You can listen to a thirty minute skim of TUESDAY's show here. MILES' last day is FRIDAY (4/28).



Newly hired SMG CCM Brand Manager KEVIN DAVIS (NET NEWS 4/5/2023) takes over middays on MONDAY (5/1).

