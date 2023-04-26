2023 Lineup Announced

iHEARTMEDIA Country WAVW (WAVE 92.7)/FT. PIERCE, FL, and BMI have announced plans for the 2023 TREASURE COAST SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, JUNE 1-4 at the PIRATE'S COVE RESORT & MARINA in STUART, FL. The event will feature more than 40 performances from FLORIDA and NASHVILLE-based BMI songwriters, who will sing and share the stories behind the songs.

Featured songwriters include SHEENA BROOKE, TERRY SYLVESTER, BRINLEY ADDINGTON, SRA DOUGA, DANNY MYRICK, and MEGAN LINVILLE. These songwriters have had hits with GEORGE STRAIT, JASON ALDEAN, TIM McGRAW, LOCASH, RYAN HURD, MAREN MORRIS, PARMALEE, THE HOLLIES, and others.

BMI VP/Industry Relations DAN SPEARS said, “Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, BMI is excited to showcase 12 of our talented songwriters at the 2023 TREASURE COAST SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL. We’d like to thank our festival partner, iHEARTMEDIA, and longtime BMI licensee PIRATES COVE RESORT & MARINA for giving our songwriters a venue to perform and share stories behind some of their favorite songs and connect with old and new fans who’ve come to enjoy great music and a good time.”

iHEARTMEDIA/WEST PALM BEACH-TREASURE COAST Area President MARK McCAULEY said, “We’re excited to partner with BMI for the second year in a row to bring this great event to MARTIN COUNTY and the TREASURE COAST. MARTIN COUNTY is the ideal location to hold this event. As this festival grows each year, more venues throughout the entire TREASURE COAST will be added to what will be another world-class event.”

« see more Net News