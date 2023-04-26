Cody, Hannah And Caleb Voth

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based Country music band VOTH. The TULSA trio, made up of siblings CALEB, HANNAH, and CODY VOTH, released their first wave of singles in 2018, including the track, “I Choose Us."

VOTH released their self-titled EP in 2020, and pulled in support from official SPOTIFY playlists including "Breakout Country," "New Music NASHVILLE," and "Fresh Sounds." VOTH will release their latest single, “You Own It,” on APRIL 28th, ahead of their upcoming EP that is due out in AUGUST.

WCM Sr. Dir., A&R/Digital JESSI STEVENSON said, “CALEB, HANNAH, and CODY, are an undeniably unique group with a distinct style that sets them apart. We’re excited to welcome them to the WARNER CHAPPELL family and help them blaze new paths in their career.”

