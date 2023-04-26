Berman (Photo: LinkedIn)

WESTWOOD ONE has promoted EVP/Sales and Sports Partnerships BRANDON BERMAN to Pres./Sales. BERMAN, with the company for 17 years, replaces RON RUSSO, who exits "to pursue other opportunities," according to a WESTWOOD ONE press release.

“BRANDON is a natural leader with a smart, strategic approach to the business that will enable us to manage through these economic headwinds and beyond with confidence, commitment, resilience, and results,” said WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES, to whom BERMAN will report. “With his unparalleled command of our powerhouse sports business, proven success with integrated, and multi-platform client-focused selling, BRANDON is uniquely well-suited to lead the team.”

