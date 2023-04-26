Lineup Announced

The BOOT BARN is set to take over NASHVILLE's HARD ROCK CAFE during the 50th annual CMA FEST, JUNE 8-11 in downtown NASHVILLE. The BOOT BARN HOUSE at HARD ROCK CAFE NASHVILLE will feature performances from BRIAN KELLEY, LUCAS HOGE, HAILEY WHITTERS, TENILLE ARTS, DAVID NAIL, MIKAYLA LANE, and others.

The stage will host back-to-back performances from 5p - 10p (CT) daily, along with surprise appearances and brand activations. Each day will wrap up with DJ sets by MC4D. AUDACY personalities will host artist interviews from the BOOT BARN HOUSE.

