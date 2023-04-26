Two New Affiliates

SUITERADIO’s "GALLO GO ROUND" and "THE ROWDY RIDE HOME" have added two new affiliates to the roster, SPUTNIK RADIO Classic Country KJVC/MANSFIELD, LA and JKC COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVI (CARIBBEAN COUNTRY 93.5)/CHRISTIANSTED, VI. Both shows will debut on the stations on MONDAY, MAY 1st.

In addition, SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES is now offering a re-imaged, re-packaged show. "RIDIN’ WITH ROWDY," that can be aired in any daypart, and is available up to five hours per day, six days per week. Click here for more info.

