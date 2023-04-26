-
SuiteRadio’s 'Gallo Go Round' and 'The Rowdy Ride Home' Add Two New Affiliates
by Charese Frugé
April 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM (PT)
SUITERADIO’s "GALLO GO ROUND" and "THE ROWDY RIDE HOME" have added two new affiliates to the roster, SPUTNIK RADIO Classic Country KJVC/MANSFIELD, LA and JKC COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVI (CARIBBEAN COUNTRY 93.5)/CHRISTIANSTED, VI. Both shows will debut on the stations on MONDAY, MAY 1st.
In addition, SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES is now offering a re-imaged, re-packaged show. "RIDIN’ WITH ROWDY," that can be aired in any daypart, and is available up to five hours per day, six days per week. Click here for more info.