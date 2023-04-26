CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hits KCMO-F/KANSAS CITY has found its replacement for the retiring KELLY URICH on the "94.9 KCMO MORNING SHOW," tapping the cluster's Integrated Marketing & Digital Content Director MIKE O'REILLY to join incumbent MACKENZIE, starting MONDAY (5/1). URICH is retiring after 33 years on KANSAS CITY radio (NET NEWS 1/18); O'REILLY has been with the cluster since 2015, when he joined as PD at Top 40 KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE), later adding PD duties in 2018 for then-Alternative KCJK (105.1 THE X). He previously spent over 8 years at then-MIDWEST TV Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 JACK FM)/SAN DIEGO.

Regional VP/Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER said, “MIKE is the perfect fit at the perfect time. As one of the top-rated Classic Hits stations in the country, 94.9 will remain KANSAS CITY’s favorite for years to come.”

CUMULUS VP/Programming Operations DOUG HAMAND said, “I am so excited about the next evolution of mornings on KCMO-FM! MIKE O’REILLY is a fantastic replacement for the legendary KELLY URICH. He knows and loves KANSAS CITY and is crazy about the music, guaranteeing a dance party every morning!”

OM JIM FOX said, “MIKE gets the full picture. He’s sharp, resourceful, and everyone he knows likes him. His relatability, natural creative sense, and the success he’s had as a Program Director are important foundational pieces KCMO’s new morning show will grow upon.”

O'REILLY said, "I could not be more excited to join my dear friend MACKENZIE every morning on 94.9. Grateful to the CUMULUS MEDIA team for challenging me with this incredible opportunity. 94.9 fans -- We’re going to have a whole lot of fun!”

