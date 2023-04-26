-
SuiteRadio's 'The Todd Newton Morning Show' Adds Two New Stations To Roster
by Charese Frugé
April 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM (PT)
SUITERADIO'S "THE TODD NEWTON MORNING SHOW" has added two new stations to its to its roster, JKC COMMUNICATIONS AC WVIQ (SUNNY 99.5)/CHRISTIANSTED, VI and WINNIPESAUKEE RADIO STATION Classic Hits WASR A-W246DI/WOLFEBORO, NH.
WASR has been carrying the show since APRIL 24th while WVIQ will begin broadcasting the show on MAY 1st.
