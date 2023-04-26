April 28-30

The 2023 STAGECOACH FESTIVAL has partnered with 1 MILLION STRONG to provide a free, sober-supportive wellness retreat space on the festival grounds. The space will allow attendees to enjoy the music, alcohol-free cocktails, and the chance to connect with others in recovery. The mission of 1 MILLION STRONG is to support one million people in recovery through the strength of the community. It was created in partnership with STAND TOGETHER FOUNDATION, STAND TOGETHER MUSIC, and THE PHOENIX. The STAGECOACH FESTIVAL will be held in INDIO, CA from APRIL 28-30.

"Partnering with STAGECOACH FESTIVAL is an opportunity to demonstrate how one can find a rich, full life in recovery," said Founder and National Exe. Dir. of nonprofit THE PHOENIX, SCOTT STRODE. "1 MILLION STRONG and THE PHOENIX are committed to supporting people in recovery through shared experiences, and STAGECOACH is a tremendous experience that should be shared by all."

