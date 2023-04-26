Heydorn

BMG has promoted SEAN HEYDORN to SVP/RISE RECORDS and Frontline Catalogue. HEYDORN will continue to lead RISE RECORDS while now overseeing a newly-established U.S. Frontline Catalogue team responsible for marketing recent releases (projects designated as previously released 18 months or more) and ensuring the ongoing success of frontline music. He will continue to report to EVP/Recorded Music DAN GILL and be based out of LOS ANGELES.

HEYDORN will continue overseeing upcoming RISE RECORDS releases including SPIRITBOX, MOTHICA, POLYPHIA, and newly signed LOVELESS, alongside U.S. frontline catalog releases including BLINK-182, AJR, CHIEF KEEF, and LP, as well as the VAGRANT RECORDS and RISE RECORDS catalogues.

HEYDORN joined the label in 2008 and in in 2017, assumed management of the label operations before its relocation to BMG’s LOS ANGELEs hub in 2019. He has been instrumental in the establishment of acts including AFI, ANGELS & AIRWAVES, AT THE DRIVE-IN, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, THE DISTILLERS, PUP, PVRIS, and SEVENDUST, among many others.

GILL said of HEYDORN, “Under SEAN's guidance, RISE has experienced its strongest years yet. With the imprint now fully integrated into BMG’s LA Recorded team, we are confident his expertise and dedication to creative marketing and artist development make him the perfect fit to lead the newly established Frontline Catalogue team."

He added, "With ever-evolving ways fans discover music, the impact of continued marketing, after the frontline album release cycle, 18 months to 24 months, we will continue to work the album for our artists at Frontline Catalogue team globally, digitally, physically, and also to provide new synch opportunities worldwide.”

« see more Net News