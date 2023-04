Slifer

A group of Jewish music radio show hosts has formed the JEWISH BROADCASTERS NETWORK to share music, distribution, and content.

The group is headed by EMERSON COLLEGE Variety WERS/BOSTON "CHAGIGAH" host HAL SLIFER, with a board consisting of WCUW, INC. Variety WCUW/WORCESTER's MITCH GORDON,Jewish-Oldies WJPR-A (Part 15 AM)/EDISON, NJ's AL GORDON, BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE Variety WBNY/BUFFALO's MIKE GREENBERG, NATHAN B. STUBBLEFIELD FOUNDATION Variety WMNF/TAMPA's JOY KATZEN-GUTHRIE, VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP Oldies/Brokered WWNN-A-W237BD-W245BC/POMPANO BEACH, FL's RONI RAAB, BEASLEY Brokered Talk WWDB-A/PHILADELPHIA's BARRY REISMAN, MERRIMACK VALLEY RADIO News-Talk-Oldies WCAP-A/LOWELL, MA's JIM SHAINKER, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY Variety WRSU/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ's JOSH SHRON, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE Variety WMPG/GORHAM, ME's MARSHAL TINKLE, and SLIFER.

Find out more from SLIFER at HalSlifer@WERS.org.

