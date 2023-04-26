Walker

Condolences to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE artist CLAY WALKER and his wife, JESSICA. Just weeks after announcing they were expecting their sixth child together in the FALL (NET NEWS 4/11), they experienced a miscarriage.

"The whole family had been waiting for the baby and it was really, just a huge blow," the Country singer, told PEOPLE.com. "We had her room ready, her clothes bought — everything, and her name, ELEANORA LINDSEY. So, it was a nightmare and still is for my wife. We were at 20 weeks, and we'd already made it through the toughest part. We've had five successful full-term pregnancies and five beautiful children. It's tough." WALKER also has two adult children from a previous marriage.

He added, "I just don't know how moms make it through the rest of their lives with that kind of pain. It's just so, so deep. And you know, as a husband and a father, not being able to do anything about it, not being able to protect my wife's feelings or the baby, sucks.

"It felt like we got run over by a train and just watching my wife suffer through that. I feel for all the women out there who have been through a miscarriage."

« see more Net News