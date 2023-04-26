Torrez (Photo: WQHT)

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK names HOT 97 VP/Artist & Label Relations/MD TT TORREZ as the station's midday host. TT hosts the new midday show, "TAP IN WITH TT", weekdays from 10a-3p Eastern. The show also features DJ DREWSKI, and DJ ENUFF. The new show debuts THURSDAY (4/27).

TORREZ succeeds MEGAN RYTE who exited the station in FEBRUARY. (NET NEWS 2/3)

"TAP IN WITH TT" will also feature the DJ ENUFF MIDDAY MIX and the NEW AT 2 WITH DREWSKI.

TORREZ commented, "I’m fulfilling my dream as a voice of women in the culture, from the business side to on-air, which is especially poignant at a time when female hip hop artists have dominated the airwaves. As I move to the midday host, I will be sure to expand my role as a mentor and elevate other women in the industry."

MEDIACO CEO RAHSAN-RAHSAN LINDSAY said, "We are thrilled to bring a vibrant new crew to daytime with "TAP IN WITH TT". TT TORREZ, DJ DREWSKI, and DJ ENUFF bring a fresh dynamic and diverse perspectives that showcase the evolution of hip hop and the spirit of HOT 97."

WQHT SVP/Programming PIO FERRO called TORREZ, "One of our industry’s most respected execs and talents with an incredible work ethic. TT, ENUFF, and DREWSKI bring tremendous experience and talent to the airwaves, and we expect that same experience, skill, and energy during middays."

DJ Enuff, TT Torrez, DJ Drewski

