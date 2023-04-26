Renewal

NASCAR has signed a multi-year renewal of its radio deal with SIRIUSXM. NASCAR has its own channel on the satellite and streaming service, SIRIUSXM NASCAR RADIO, and the deal covers continuing live coverage of all NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“SIRIUSXM has delivered exciting and insightful live event and talk programming to NASCAR fans for more than two decades,” said NASCAR Managing Director of Media Strategy NICK SKIPPER. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with SIRIUSXM, a trusted source that provides NASCAR fans across the country smart, accurate and entertaining coverage of the sport.”

“NASCAR’s passionate fans have enjoyed hearing their sport on SIRIUSXM for more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to deliver the excitement of live races and the home to hear the latest news, analysis and top voices on SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio,” said SIRIUSXM VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “As NASCAR celebrates its historic 75th Anniversary season, we look forward to continuing to work together to provide the best audio platform for fans of the sport to grow closer to their favorite drivers and personalities.”

