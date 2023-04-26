New Artists Added To Lineup

Sixteen more artists have been added to the lineup for the LONG STORY SHORT: WILLIE NELSON 90 two-night concert in honor of NELSON's 90th birthday. New additions are: GEORGE STRAIT, EMMYLOU HARRIS, BOOKER T. JONES, BUDDY CANNON, DANIEL LANOIS, DAVE MATTHEWS, DWIGHT YOAKAM, JAMEY JOHNSON, GARY CLARK JR., JACK JOHNSON, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, LILY MEOLA, RODNEY CROWELL, SHOOTER JENNINGS, STEPHEN STILLS and WAYLON PAYNE.

NELSON himself, and artists including MIRANDA LAMBERT, KASEY MUSGRAVES, SNOOP DOG, SHERYL CROW and CHRIS STAPLETON, were already set to perform. The event is happening this weekend, SATURDAY, APRIL 29th and SUNDAY, APRIL 30th at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 1/24). Each show is scheduled to run for four hours.

Click here for the full lineup and more information.

