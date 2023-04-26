New Pact (Graphic: chicagofirefc.com)

The MLS' CHICAGO FIRE FC will be heard in English on CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO under a new multi-year deal. MAX THOMA, also the voice of MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL's SOUTH BEND CUBS, and former FIRE player DASAN ROBINSON will call the matches, with MAX ANDERSON filling in for play-by-play when THOMA is unavailable. The team is heard in Spanish on LATINO MEDIA NETWORK/UNIVISION RADIO Spanish Sports WRTO-A (TUDN RADIO CHICAGO 1200 AM). The radio calls are also available as an audio option on APPLE TV+'s MLS SEASON PASS.

"We're thrilled to announce WLS-AM as the new home of our English-language radio broadcasts," said FIRE Pres./Business Operations DAVE BALDWIN. "This exciting partnership will bring more content to our fans and create opportunities for new fans to connect with our Club throughout the week and on matchday. We can't wait to launch our inaugural broadcast live from SOLDIER FIELD this weekend."

“Sports are a huge part of the fabric of CHICAGO and as 890 WLS-AM approaches its centennial anniversary, we are delighted to add CHICAGO FIRE FC to our lineup,” said WLS PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR. “Listen to every assist, save, and goal on THE BIG 89!”

