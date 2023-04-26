Michaels

After three decades with POWELL BROADCASTING Country KSUX/SIOUX CITY, IA, OM/PD/morning co-host TONY MICHAELS says he has resigned, effective WEDNESDAY, MAY 31st.

MICHAELS told ALL ACCESS, “I started here as the night on-air personality in AUGUST 1997. I have been very fortunate to have many different positions and fun challenges over my almost 26 years at POWELL BROADCASTING. My oldest son TREY (who has autism) will be completing his academic career, and I will be his full-time care provider. It will be a new chapter for him and me as we find our new path together.”

KSUX also announced that midday host JOSIE COOPER has been named interim Program Director, and the station has an opening for a full-time on-air personality. COOPER has been with KSUX since 2008.

MICHAELS says he “still wants to do something creative in radio” when he leaves KSUX. You can contact him here.

