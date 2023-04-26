King (Photo: Facebook)

AVERY KING is departing her position as Dir./Publicity at NASHVILLE-based ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS after nearly seven years. Her last day will be FRIDAY, APRIL 28th. Prior to making the move to NASHVILLE and ELICITY in 2016, KING was an on-air personality with BIG RIVER BROADCASTING in FLORENCE, AL.

She told ALL ACCESS she will have "more news to share in the coming weeks" about her next job, but her new contact information potentially hints at what's to come: avery@kingpublicity.com.

