Home Of The Stampeders

CORUS News-Talk CHQR-A-CFGQ (QR CALGARY)/CALGARY will air CALGARY STAMPEDERS CFL football for the 32nd straight year under a three-year contract renewal. MARK STEPHEN and GREG PETERSON will call the games, with DAVE MCIVOR as sideline reporter and JOCK WILSON as game host. The 2023 season will be the first in which the games will also be heard on QR's FM simulcast.

“Broadcasting the CALGARY STAMPEDERS games is a natural fit for QR CALGARY,” said Regional PD/OM JOHN VOS. “QR CALGARY and CORUS RADIO have partnered with the team for more than three decades and we are thrilled to renew this incredible partnership.”

“We’re very pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with QR CALGARY,” said STAMPEDERS president JOHN HUFNAGEL. “It’s a superb relationship that has stood the test of time and we look forward to working together for a 32nd consecutive season. We’re also excited to once again have MARK STEPHEN and GREG PETERSON -- the longest-running broadcasting tandem in CFL history -- in the broadcast booth to bring the game to our fans.”

