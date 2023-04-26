Alternative pop artist and songwriter SAM TINNESZ has signed a worldwide publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC.

POSITION MUSIC Partner & Head of A&R MARK CHIPELLO said, “I have been watching SAM TINNESZ consistently release world class music for the past several years and have been a fan of his ability to craft big, memorable melodies and hooks that clearly connect on the largest of scales. When (A&R POSITION MUSIC) JOE BROOKS connected me with SAM I instantly knew that we were the right home for him and I am very excited to have the opportunity to build with such an incredible talent like SAM."

TINNESZ said, “I have been independent for almost ten years waiting to find the perfect publishing partner. When I met MARK CHIPELLO, (POSITION MUSIC PRESIDENT/CEO) TYLER BACON and the whole POSITION MUSIC crew, I could tell they really understood and championed multi-genre writers and artists like myself. Their fearlessness, trail blazing attitude, and work ethic really won me over. I have big dreams for what's next for my career and I know, with them by my side, we can leave a meaningful and lasting mark on music history.”

TINNESZ is managed by DAVE STEUNEBRINK and EMILY KAISER of SHOWDOWN MANAGEMENT.

