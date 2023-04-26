World's Largest #1 Party

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS’ ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) hosted songwriters and guests at THE RESERVE AT FAT BOTTOM BREWERY YESTERDAY (4/25) for its "World's Largest #1 Party." The festivities recognized the songwriters and songs that topped eligible charts between JANUARY and DECEMBER 2022, with a total of 47 songs being recognized. The awards were presented by NSAI Executive Dir. BART HERBISON.

Additionally, former U.S. CONGRESSMAN from TENNESSEE JIM COOPER was awarded the NSAI ADVOCACY AWARD, which is bestowed on an individual who has significantly served the American songwriting profession. NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. CEO BUTCH SPYRIDON, who recently announced his upcoming retirement, received the NSAI CHAMPION AWARD in recognition of his support for and dedication to songwriters, the music industry and NSAI.

HERBISON said, “CONGRESSMAN COOPER paid special attention to songwriters throughout his service in WASHINGTON. From his early and unwavering support of the Music Modernization Act to the Songwriters Capital Gains Tax Equity Act, we are grateful for his support."

HERBISON and ERIKA WOLLAM NICHOLS, COO/GM of NASHVILLE's BLUEBIRD CAFE, said of SPYRIDON in a joint statement, "BUTCH has lifted songwriters throughout his tenure at the NCVC. He produced the amazing documentary ‘It All Begins With A Song,’ the story of NASHVILLE songwriters, helped songwriters become the centerpiece of corporate performances in NASHVILLE, and used music in everything from NASHVILLE hosting the NFL DRAFT to recruiting industry."

