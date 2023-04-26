PBS To Air George Jones Tribute

PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES' series will premiere STILL PLAYIN' POSSUM: MUSIC & MEMORIES OF GEORGE JONES. The concert, which pays tribute to the late GEORGE JONES, was recorded last night (4/25) for national broadcast in front of a live audience at PROPST ARENA at THE VON BRAUN CENTER in HUNTSVILLE, AL, and included performances from BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, WYNONNA JUDD, TRAVIS TRITT, JELLY ROLL, TANYA TUCKER and many more (NET NEWS 12/20/22).

JONES' widow NANCY said, "Thank you to the fans and artists who traveled from all over to be in HUNTSVILLE, AL, for this incredible tribute to GEORGE. Everyone from the producers to the performers created an evening we will never forget, and for those who couldn’t be there in person, this is your chance to have your own front-row seat. I hope everyone that attended or gets to see it on television will enjoy it and remember their favorite GEORGE song.”

No air date has been announced.

