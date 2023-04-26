Top 50

BENZTOWN honored radio's biggest imaging voices with the announcement of the 2022 BENZTOWN 50 at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. The list was compiled with P1 MEDIA GROUP.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “Today, we celebrate the 50 top voiceover professionals in the U.S. and CANADA -- as well as the other world-class VO talent who haven’t made the list just yet. The best audio branding captures and holds listeners’ attention, in a bustling, hyper-connected world with more distractions than ever. Great VO defines the very best brands in a captivating and instantly recognizable way through their unique audio brilliance. As an industry leader in producing the highest quality radio voiceover, imaging, and audio branding, we launched the BENZTOWN 50 nine years ago not only to recognize our industry’s finest, but to highlight the critical role that all VO talent plays in connecting with audiences and building powerful audio brands. We congratulate the remarkable people who comprise this year’s BENZTOWN 50 and applaud them for their truly outstanding achievements in voiceover and audio branding.”

Also honored by BENZTOWN was veteran voiceover talent EARL MANN, who received the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Awards. MANN is known for his extensive work in sports voiceovers, including serving as the voice of NFL FILMS, plus promos for "THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN," serving as the voice of CANADA's CTV, work on "THE SIMPSONS," and imaging for stations across NORTH AMERICA.

DENES said, “We are also incredibly excited to present the esteemed EARL MANN with the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental contributions to our industry and profession. He continues to raise the bar of excellence for all of us and we are proud to honor him today.”

The BENZTOWN 50:

AMANDA MADI

ANN DEWIG

BEN BLANKENSHIP

BLAZE BERDAHL

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

BRIAN LEE

CAYMAN KELLY

CHAD ERICKSON

CORRI ENGLISH

COUSIN DEKE

DAMON OAKS

DAN KELLY

DAVID KAYE

DONNA FRANK

DR DAVE FERGUSON

ERIN SETCH

HARRY LEGG

HEATHER WALTERS

JAKE KAPLAN

JEFF BERLIN

JEN SWEENEY

JIM CUTLER

JIM MERKEL

JJ SURMA

JOANNA STADWISER

JOE CIPRIANO

JOHN REILLY

JOHN WILLYARD

JOSH GOODMAN

JULES RILEY

KELLY DOHERTY

LISA KEYS

MALCOLM RYKER

MELODY SHARP

MILES HLIVKO

NEIL WILSON

PAT GARRETT

PETE GUSTIN

RACHEL MCGRATH

RENA-MARIE VILLANO

RIDER

SCOTT FISHER

SCOTT MATTHEWS

SEAN CALDWELL

STEVE KAMER

STEVE STONE

STEVE TAYLOR

VANESSA JAMES

VICTOR LISLE

WENDY K GRAY

Ones to Watch in Voiceover:

CHAD LETTS

KAIJA MATISS M

MILK STYLES

MATT FOGARTY

