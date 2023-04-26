-
Benztown 50 Honored At All Access Audio Summit
BENZTOWN honored radio's biggest imaging voices with the announcement of the 2022 BENZTOWN 50 at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. The list was compiled with P1 MEDIA GROUP.
BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “Today, we celebrate the 50 top voiceover professionals in the U.S. and CANADA -- as well as the other world-class VO talent who haven’t made the list just yet. The best audio branding captures and holds listeners’ attention, in a bustling, hyper-connected world with more distractions than ever. Great VO defines the very best brands in a captivating and instantly recognizable way through their unique audio brilliance. As an industry leader in producing the highest quality radio voiceover, imaging, and audio branding, we launched the BENZTOWN 50 nine years ago not only to recognize our industry’s finest, but to highlight the critical role that all VO talent plays in connecting with audiences and building powerful audio brands. We congratulate the remarkable people who comprise this year’s BENZTOWN 50 and applaud them for their truly outstanding achievements in voiceover and audio branding.”
Also honored by BENZTOWN was veteran voiceover talent EARL MANN, who received the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Awards. MANN is known for his extensive work in sports voiceovers, including serving as the voice of NFL FILMS, plus promos for "THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN," serving as the voice of CANADA's CTV, work on "THE SIMPSONS," and imaging for stations across NORTH AMERICA.
DENES said, “We are also incredibly excited to present the esteemed EARL MANN with the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental contributions to our industry and profession. He continues to raise the bar of excellence for all of us and we are proud to honor him today.”
The BENZTOWN 50:
AMANDA MADI
ANN DEWIG
BEN BLANKENSHIP
BLAZE BERDAHL
BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
BRIAN LEE
CAYMAN KELLY
CHAD ERICKSON
CORRI ENGLISH
COUSIN DEKE
DAMON OAKS
DAN KELLY
DAVID KAYE
DONNA FRANK
DR DAVE FERGUSON
ERIN SETCH
HARRY LEGG
HEATHER WALTERS
JAKE KAPLAN
JEFF BERLIN
JEN SWEENEY
JIM CUTLER
JIM MERKEL
JJ SURMA
JOANNA STADWISER
JOE CIPRIANO
JOHN REILLY
JOHN WILLYARD
JOSH GOODMAN
JULES RILEY
KELLY DOHERTY
LISA KEYS
MALCOLM RYKER
MELODY SHARP
MILES HLIVKO
NEIL WILSON
PAT GARRETT
PETE GUSTIN
RACHEL MCGRATH
RENA-MARIE VILLANO
RIDER
SCOTT FISHER
SCOTT MATTHEWS
SEAN CALDWELL
STEVE KAMER
STEVE STONE
STEVE TAYLOR
VANESSA JAMES
VICTOR LISLE
WENDY K GRAY
Ones to Watch in Voiceover:
CHAD LETTS
KAIJA MATISS M
MILK STYLES
MATT FOGARTY