MIAMI market vet DJ LAZ (LAZARO MENDEZ) has left iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA (93.9 MIA)/MIAMI’s morning show. He’d been paired with KIMMY B for over a year, and she continues on wake up duties - now flying solo.

DJ LAZ spent over 20 years at crosstown (now) AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER (96), and remains entrenched on SIRIUS/XM’s “Pitbull’s Globalization” channel.

