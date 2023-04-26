-
DJ Laz (Lazaro Mendez) Exits WMIA (93.9 MIA)/Miami Mornings; Kimmy B Goes Solo
April 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MIAMI market vet DJ LAZ (LAZARO MENDEZ) has left iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA (93.9 MIA)/MIAMI’s morning show. He’d been paired with KIMMY B for over a year, and she continues on wake up duties - now flying solo.
DJ LAZ spent over 20 years at crosstown (now) AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER (96), and remains entrenched on SIRIUS/XM’s “Pitbull’s Globalization” channel.